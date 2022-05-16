© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Redeeming Your Work From Hunger
Proverbs 16:26 (NIV)
26 The appetite of laborers works for them;
their hunger drives them on.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Because of the fall of Mankind,
men are cursed to work
by "the sweat of their brow."
Hunger is the motivator.
Work, however, can be redeemed
by dedicating it to God.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc65a3e5
#appetite #laborers #works #hunger #drives