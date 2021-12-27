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X22 Report A 12. 26. 21.
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150 views • December 27, 2021
Ep. 2661a - If The Economic Playbook Is Known, Can You Trap The [CB]?
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The economic disaster is now hitting Europe first, they are seeing rolling power outages. This will spread to the rest of the world, this is the plan of the [CB]. Trump and the patriots know the economic playbook. They stopped them from raising the rates in 2018/2019 and left the [CB] no path, they are trapped.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The economic disaster is now hitting Europe first, they are seeing rolling power outages. This will spread to the rest of the world, this is the plan of the [CB]. Trump and the patriots know the economic playbook. They stopped them from raising the rates in 2018/2019 and left the [CB] no path, they are trapped.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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