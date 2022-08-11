NOAA Junk, Science Was Real Part 7

Climate science is RIGGED to exaggerate temperatures. There is no global warming crisis, carbon dioxide is not a pollutant, and the so-called “greenhouse gas” effect from CO2 is complete fiction. NOAA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, rigs “global warming” by placing temperature stations near hot roads and overheated urban areas, then scream, “It’s warming!” The NOAA is a junk science laundering front for the billion-dollar climate industry.

It turns out that green “science” is a complete fraud pushed by bad faith politicians, obedient journalists and virtue signaling corporations. This is all rooted in fake “western scientists,” who have hijacked real science, and who claims to have a monopoly on “facts”. These politically place frauds are stooges for the globalist eugenics controllers who want control your life, your death and the energy you consume in between. Don’t forget you’ll also be required to eat crickets, drink recycled urine, and “own nothing.”

Source article by Mike Adams

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-29-vast-majority-of-pharmacology-science-published-research-is-a-complete-fraud.html