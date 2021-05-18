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Tearing Me Apart
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90 views • May 18, 2021
It's tearing me apart to listen to the people that have taken the jab, knowing what is most likely going to happen to them. I pray to God that this so-called "vaccine" fails to do what the devil intends it to do.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a25f8b4eb1142f23c920d3
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a25f8b4eb1142f23c920d3
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