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Liberty vs Empire: "An Elective Despotism was not the Government we Fought For"
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3 views • November 04, 2020
Thomas Jefferson, Richard Henry Lee, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry - words of wisdom on the foundation and nature of what we stand for.
Path to Liberty: November 4, 2020
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Path to Liberty: November 4, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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