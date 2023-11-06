Create New Account
ADULTS ONLY: DISTURBING: Useful Idiots: West Bank activist describes torture by Israeli forces (mirrored)
Contrarian
1910 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-

https://youtu.be/awivz_9ybK8?si=-_kmMR88SqIty35_

5 Nov 2023 Useful Idiots Full Episodes

Issa Amro joins Useful Idiots to shed light on the unreported atrocities in the occupied West Bank

Explore the podcast

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbnXVULLEtzyAzUtkOhW4ZxV2lP6q3un4

146 episodes


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

