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CoronaVirus Over Hyped!?! Flu killed 10,000 in the US already!!
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222 views • March 01, 2020
Is the #CoronaVirus being over hyped, what is the Endgame for scare!? And by the way last year in the US 10,000 died of the flu alone!!
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