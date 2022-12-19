Dr. Carrie Madej_ First U.S. Lab Examines _Vaccine_ Vials, HORRIFIC Findings RevealedDr. Carrie Madej_ There's a Living Creature Inside the Vaccine That Doesn't Die!! Have You Heard..WARNING FOR HUMANITY - Covid-19 Vaccine & Transhumanism - by Dr Carrie Madej
There is self assembling nano circuits in the Vaxx that Connect with Blue Tooth Devices
