Past Tsunamis!





Part one: https://youtu.be/DV7aM9W58HU?si=pcwcvdsn9Hxai-hj





In this video, I spoke about the 2004 Sumatran earthquake and tsunami. As well as, the 2011 Japanese earthquake and tsunami.





I tried to explain:

1) The seafloor changes.

2) How both of the tsunamis happened.

3) The height that they reached.

4) If it had multiple tsunami waves.

5) How far the waves reached.

6) What countries were affected.

7) The total amount of deaths.





And a little more…









There is also something that I didn’t mention in the video, which is that those tsunamis did not make its way deep into the lands. It probably did for the smaller islands, but not the main island. This is due to the geography of the land, and the wave height and strength decreasing as it travels.





These past events are a very extremely shallow but insightful look at how, “The Big One” will be like in California.





Feel free to re-research all the information. I am not mistake free.





Sorry for no background video. It was taking more than half a day to render, so I left it out.





Correction: The Google Ai result read, “…30 hours…”, not “30 minutes”.





Links:

Sorry, they couldn’t fit here. You can find it on my Discord server though.





My Discord server:

https://discord.gg/2QmYxEtbc4





Friday 8th May, 2026.





#officialchristiandeo