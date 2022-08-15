China has been busy buying land in the Uniter States for years, now owning close to 200k acres ❓❓

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Russia Ukraine Updates
August 14, 2022
China has been busy buying land in the United States for years, now owning close to 200k acres including 140,000 acres in Texas’ Val Verde County home to Laughlin Air Force Base, a training ground for military pilots and most recently, 300 acres in North Dakota near U.S. Air Force drone base
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