Posted 21March2024 Latma:

Did you get your Latma already? All you need to know about Hamas-Israel war

Based onShake it OffBy Taylor Swift / Shellback / Martin MaxProduced by Oman- Concept for Latma

Lyrics \ מיליםFake it Out

we kill everydayWe torture, rape and slayIt’s only Jews, so it’s ok – a-haIt’s regular way – of lifeStone your wife –Behead a gay!It’s a cultural displayBut if Israel makes you pay – (not fun…) It’s a crime! Look what they – have done!

The only rule isWhen our ass gets whoopinThen I hear the UN in my ear, saying –its gonna be awright -

The Jews are sued in Hague Hague Hague Hague Hague And slayers gonna slay slay slay slay slayAnd we are gonna fake fake fake fake fake Fake ‘em out, fake ‘em out.

O-oh, the Nazis had a case case case case case Israel should be put in place place place In the sea or in the flame flame flame flame flames, Burn them up, burn them up!

I’m not antisemiteI simply saw the lightTo make the world right – m-hmWe need a little genocide – m-hm

Don’t know where that river isIn London or BelizeDon’t you nag us ‘bout the facts, m-mit ain’t politically correct, m-m

They had it comingThem Jews are way too cunningI bet they did that gunning on themselvesNo, it’s us!Shhh! Yes… you’re right!

See, the Jews are sued in Hague Hague Hague Hague Hague And slayers gonna slay slay slay slay slayAnd we are gonna fake fake fake fake fakeFake em out, fake em out

O-oh, the Nazis had a case case case case case And israel is to blame blame blame blame blameSo let us start the flame flame flame flame flames, Burn them up, burn them up!! Burn them up, burn them up! Burn them up, burn them up!

Everybody: aaaaa….! Hague! Look what they’ve done… it’s a genocide!



