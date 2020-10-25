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#14 Huge Increase in Taxes - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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39 views • October 25, 2020
#14) Huge increases in taxes on the working class – While Trump and the GOP passed generous tax cuts that allow the working class to keep more of the money they earn, Biden and Harris have promised to reverse all the Trump tax cuts and hike taxes on working people. They dishonestly claim they would only tax “the rich,” but none of their tax schemes function unless they raise taxes on the Middle Class, since that’s where the bulk of the national wage income is earned. Under Biden, you will work harder to keep less of your own money, while the rapidly expanding government confiscates your wealth and hands it out to People of Color as “reparations.”
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#taxes #taxtherich #reparations #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #freemoney #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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