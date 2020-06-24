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the mystery of iniquity
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47 views • June 24, 2020
2 Thessalonians 2 : 5 - 12
5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?
6 And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time.
7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.
8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:
9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,
10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.
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deceptionmagicevilsinoccultconspiracyilluminatidevilsecretsorceryall seeing eyefreemasonsiniquityend daysjesus is comingordo ab chaothe mystery of iniquitysatan eye of horus
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