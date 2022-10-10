Create New Account
SWINDON RESISTANCE: MAGNET TEST & 5G OUTREACH STALL (08/10/22)
Alex Hammer
Published a month ago

Swindon Resistance held a Neodymium magnet test and 5G outreach stall in Swindon Town Centre on Saturday 8th October 2022. We tested around 25 people and found two people who were magnetic.


The human race is being turned into the Internet of bodies.

These two people may be able to claim up to £120,000 for medical battery.

The people responsible for injecting them gave no informed consent or knowledge of the ingredients in the so-called vaccines.

Follow the pinned instructions on this Telegram channel:

https://t.me/victimsofthenanometaantenna


Be the resistance.

The truth will be revealed.

🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts



