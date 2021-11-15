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"A Brass Forehead" - Mystery Babylon Is America [JUDGEMENT IS COMING]
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102 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The Lord declares once more to Shinar, the people of Chaldea: America is Babylon, the mistress of the beast. However she will not hear the judgement of God or accept her fault in His eyes because she has a BRASS FOREHEAD. The Beast of Revelation is shown: A huge, scaly creature many times bigger than the Harlot on his back. A basket of serpents is brought to America, serpents with a mandate to sting anyone who has forsaken God, everyone who denies there is a God, everyone who worships his logic. Let us decide now who we will serve, The Lord God is raising up a holy people unto Himself. Amen.
Full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/12/may-21-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE WOMAN & THE BOTTOMLESS PIT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-woman-and-the-bottomless-pit-april-15-2021/
KUIPER BELT & FIRE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/16/kuiper-belt-and-fire-march-10-2021/
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAKmsthofOY
WHAT YOU NEVER HEARD BEFORE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DXMQ_rJwns
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The Lord declares once more to Shinar, the people of Chaldea: America is Babylon, the mistress of the beast. However she will not hear the judgement of God or accept her fault in His eyes because she has a BRASS FOREHEAD. The Beast of Revelation is shown: A huge, scaly creature many times bigger than the Harlot on his back. A basket of serpents is brought to America, serpents with a mandate to sting anyone who has forsaken God, everyone who denies there is a God, everyone who worships his logic. Let us decide now who we will serve, The Lord God is raising up a holy people unto Himself. Amen.
Full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/12/may-21-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE WOMAN & THE BOTTOMLESS PIT: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/08/the-woman-and-the-bottomless-pit-april-15-2021/
KUIPER BELT & FIRE: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/16/kuiper-belt-and-fire-march-10-2021/
BLOOD TO DRINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAKmsthofOY
WHAT YOU NEVER HEARD BEFORE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DXMQ_rJwns
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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