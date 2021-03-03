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Gov Funded Transgender Surgery for Kids?! - A Week In News (Satire)
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60 views • March 03, 2021
AwakenWithJP - 2 March 2021
Should the government be able to fund sexual reassignment surgery for transgender kids? Should they be able to provide them with puberty blockers, even without the parents consent? Find out the latest with Biden‘s assistant health secretary pack as well as a full lying to your face news update on what’s happening around the world this week.
Should the government be able to fund sexual reassignment surgery for transgender kids? Should they be able to provide them with puberty blockers, even without the parents consent? Find out the latest with Biden‘s assistant health secretary pack as well as a full lying to your face news update on what’s happening around the world this week.
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