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For Our Freedom- A Letter to Grandpa (latest)
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10 views • November 12, 2021
My wife Anna Leigh Zirpolo wrote this song and her friend Lisa Hope produced the video. This is the latest version of her song. She wrote it in honour of all the men and women who fought and those died FOR OUR FREEDOM and for her Grandfather who fought in WW1 in the trenches in France, and who later died from complications. She dedicates this song TO ALL THOSE WHO LOVE FREEDOM..
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