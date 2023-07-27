“We’re Ready to Support the Poorest Countries of Africa - on a Commercial Basis & Free of Charge.” — Putin about the Grain Deal

“We’re ready to support the poorest countries of Africa on a commercial basis and free of charge.” — Putin relating to the grain deal
President Vladimir Putin's statement at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Forum:
➡️Russia plans to open branches of its leading universities in African countries, as well as to create schools in Africa with the study of the Russian language
➡️Russia has already exported 10 million tons of grain to Africa in the first 6 months of the year
➡️In the coming months, Russia will supply African countries with 25-50 thousand tons of grain for free and provide free delivery
➡️Russia hopes to launch an industrial zone near the Suez Canal in Egypt in the near future
➡️The Russian Federation is ready to develop the financial infrastructure of Africa, including connecting them to the Russian payment system
➡️The potential of Africa is obvious to everyone, the growth of the GDP of the countries of the continent exceeds the world average.
➡️Russia has always paid and will continue to pay special attention to the supply of wheat, barley, corn and other grain crops to African friends
➡️The President came up with the idea of creating a common information space between Russia and Africa, where objective information will be broadcast.
Russia ready to supply Burkina Faso, Mali, Eritrea with 25-50 thousand tons of grain and provide free delivery, Russian President Putin states
