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L'élimination du sang dans la zone de vaccination par ventouse révèle que les injections transforment le sang en gelée !
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111 views • September 26, 2021
DÉMENT ! Après les membre magnétisés, maintenant le sang gélifié...
Utilisation d’une ventouse pour éliminer immédiatement le sang contaminé après une piqûre. Dans cette vidéo, l’application de la ventouse a été faite après une injection contre le Covid. Le sang de la personne s’est littéralement transformé en GELEÉ !
Source de la vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/f56e9e0a-205e-46c8-8cc9-759c0ff456f5
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Utilisation d’une ventouse pour éliminer immédiatement le sang contaminé après une piqûre. Dans cette vidéo, l’application de la ventouse a été faite après une injection contre le Covid. Le sang de la personne s’est littéralement transformé en GELEÉ !
Source de la vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/f56e9e0a-205e-46c8-8cc9-759c0ff456f5
=======================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
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