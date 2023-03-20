Create New Account
FLASHBACK - Tucker Ends Avenatti's Career Live On TV | Straight To JAIL After This Beat-Down
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
FLASHBACK - Benny Johnson re-posted this clip from the past, with Tucker Carlson and Michael Avenatti... its an outrageous must see walk down memory lane.


https://youtu.be/URO6QANtIak


Keywords
interviewtucker carlsonmichael avenattiflashback

