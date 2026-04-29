Long-Term Damage to Oil Production, an interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor

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Disruptions to oil production can have lasting effects that go far beyond short-term supply issues. When output slows or infrastructure is impacted, recovery isn’t always immediate, and some losses may take years to restore. These shifts can influence energy availability, pricing, and overall economic stability worldwide. What happens today could shape energy markets for the long run. Watch the latest interview for more context and a deeper understanding of how these developments could impact the future.
#EnergyCrisis #GlobalEconomy #OilMarkets #Geopolitics #MarketTrends
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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