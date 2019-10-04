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Tony Arterburn Jr. interviews Terrorism Expert Brigitte Gabriel
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122 views • October 04, 2019
Tony Arterburn Jr. interviews Brigitte Gabriel, Terrorism expert and chairman of ACT For America, the largest national security grassroots organization in the U.S.... and the author of the new book, “Rise.” https://www.actforamerica.org/
Tony is the owner of Wise Wold Gold and Silver Exchange in San Antonio, Texas.
For all of your Precious Metal needs visit: https://wisewolfgoldandsilver.com/
Live Transmission every night at 7:00pm here: https://www.facebook.com/arterburnradio
10:00pm replay on 930 AM The Answer out of San Antonio, Texas.
Also available on Podcast here:
https://930amtheanswer.com/radioshow/7122?apt_credirect=1
Visit https://www.arterburn.news to learn more and support The Transmission.
Tony is the owner of Wise Wold Gold and Silver Exchange in San Antonio, Texas.
For all of your Precious Metal needs visit: https://wisewolfgoldandsilver.com/
Live Transmission every night at 7:00pm here: https://www.facebook.com/arterburnradio
10:00pm replay on 930 AM The Answer out of San Antonio, Texas.
Also available on Podcast here:
https://930amtheanswer.com/radioshow/7122?apt_credirect=1
Visit https://www.arterburn.news to learn more and support The Transmission.
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