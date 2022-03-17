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Tribunals Coming for Hospital Nurses That Stayed
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7916 views • March 17, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
In this Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane talks with UK Nurse and Activist, Kate Shemirani who’s been called Britain’s most dangerous woman and notorious anti-vaxxer, her research led her away from modern allopathic medicine and a search for answers after her own diagnosis of cancer, she became a personal nutrition advisor and now works on UK radio as a leading voice against British tyrannical government; and then Dr. Jane meets with Greta Crawford who escaped the death protocol in a Texas hospital and now leads a rally in Wisconsin; the show ends on a hopeful optimistic note encouraging personal health and mindset to survive and thrive in the aftermath of the covid scam and tyrannical overreach.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxln8n-tribunals-coming-for-hospital-nurses-that-stayed.html
In this Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane talks with UK Nurse and Activist, Kate Shemirani who’s been called Britain’s most dangerous woman and notorious anti-vaxxer, her research led her away from modern allopathic medicine and a search for answers after her own diagnosis of cancer, she became a personal nutrition advisor and now works on UK radio as a leading voice against British tyrannical government; and then Dr. Jane meets with Greta Crawford who escaped the death protocol in a Texas hospital and now leads a rally in Wisconsin; the show ends on a hopeful optimistic note encouraging personal health and mindset to survive and thrive in the aftermath of the covid scam and tyrannical overreach.
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxln8n-tribunals-coming-for-hospital-nurses-that-stayed.html
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