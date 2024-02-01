The White House, was asked about Concerns by WHO, WFP, & UNICEF - that Pausing UNRWA Funding Will Exacerbate the FAMINE

The White House, asked about concerns by WHO, WFP, and UNICEF that pausing UNRWA funding will exacerbate the famine, says: "We believe it was the right thing to do to stop that funding."
The US government sounding as evil AF standing with Israel's investigation.
An obvious push back by Israel against UN's International Court of Justice's verdict against Israel.
