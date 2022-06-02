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Watch Biden Pretend He Isn't Trying To Destroy The Country
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120 views • June 02, 2022
Alex Jones presents video footage of both Biden and his Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre where they admit they were given fair warning to the baby formula shortage, but they chose not to do anything about it.
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