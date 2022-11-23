UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: ¿Sobre esta roca?

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
¿Un papa infalible que es sucesor de Pedro y que tiene las llaves del cielo como vicario de Cristo? En un tiempo se hacía alarde de que la pompa y los poderes se habían heredado de Constantino. Hoy se dice que la declaración de Cristo a Pedro, citada en la página anterior, lo convirtió en el primer papa, la roca sobre la cual se edificó la “única iglesia verdadera”, y que todos los que han ocupado después ese cargo —no importa cuán violenta o fraudulenta haya sido su adquisición, ni cuán perversos hayan sido sus hechos— han sido sus sucesores. La autoridad del papa hoy, y la religión católica que él preside, se mantienen en pie o caen sobre dicha aseveración.
