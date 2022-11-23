Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: ¿Sobre esta roca?
1 view
channel image
The Berean Call
Published Wednesday |

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


More in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish

More about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org


¿Un papa infalible que es sucesor de Pedro y que tiene las llaves del cielo como vicario de Cristo? En un tiempo se hacía alarde de que la pompa y los poderes se habían heredado de Constantino. Hoy se dice que la declaración de Cristo a Pedro, citada en la página anterior, lo convirtió en el primer papa, la roca sobre la cual se edificó la “única iglesia verdadera”, y que todos los que han ocupado después ese cargo —no importa cuán violenta o fraudulenta haya sido su adquisición, ni cuán perversos hayan sido sus hechos— han sido sus sucesores. La autoridad del papa hoy, y la religión católica que él preside, se mantienen en pie o caen sobre dicha aseveración.


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe

Keywords
catholicspanishdave huntberean calla woman rides the beast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket