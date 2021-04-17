Electing Muslims, The Constitution, Islamic Ideology

Dr. Ben Carson once stated, “I would not advocate that we put a Muslim in charge of this nation… I do not believe Sharia Law is consistent with the Constitution of this country.” Muslims have been elected to the U.S. Congress as well as local offices across the country, and the most recent Muslims elected have been sworn in by placing their hand on a Qu’ran rather then the Bible. Is that a problem? What about religious freedom? Is there a line to be drawn? Many Islamic leaders have said the U.S. Constitution is one of the biggest reasons Islam has been able to expand in America – from education to government. What do we need to understand about Islam in the West?

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