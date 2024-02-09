Create New Account
TUCKER, PUTIN, & LEGACY’S WAR ON JOURNALISM | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Del Bigtree: In light of the firestorm Tucker Carlson’s historic interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has created, Del reflects on the danger of the mainstream media’s overwhelming success spinning news stories and why this may signal the end of freedom of the press.


aired 2/9/2024

#TuckerCarlson #SinclairGroup #TwitterFiles #AmazonFiles

Keywords
free speechhighwiredisinformationlegacy mediamisinformationputin interviewdell bigtree

