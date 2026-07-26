Episode 572 July 26 2026 WARNING: AI Is Literally Destroying Books

Is AI the New "book burning"?

AI is Literally now scanning our books, history, literature knowledge abd accomplishments and then destroying the books. This is a serious spiritual wake up call.

The bible could be next. Strap in for this one.

I love ya'll. Thank you for watching. Love TL

Keep serving Jesus.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6VUExA5UKA





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaLJ10v4xUA





https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/ai-companies-destroying-rare-books





https://www.gadgetreview.com/ai-companies-are-still-buying-up-old-books-by-the-pallet-then-shredding-them





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xUYOHN66h0I





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0zEpyFMpj5g





https://www.techbrew.com/stories/2026/01/28/anthropic-ai-books-lawsuit





royal prerogative publishing privilege

https://commonplacefacts.com/2026/01/18/is-the-king-james-bible-copyrighted/





https://commonplacefacts.com/2026/01/18/is-the-king-james-bible-copyrighted/





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/K3Fb6nd1xeM





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCaLf7fA07w





STANDING FOR TRUTH

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByeJgJXW9Ek





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