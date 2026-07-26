Episode 572 July 26 2026 WARNING: AI Is Literally Destroying Books

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Is AI the New "book burning"?
AI is Literally now scanning our books, history, literature knowledge abd accomplishments and then destroying the books. This is a serious spiritual wake up call.
The bible could be next. Strap in for this one.
I love ya'll. Thank you for watching. Love TL
Keep serving Jesus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6VUExA5UKA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaLJ10v4xUA
https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/ai-companies-destroying-rare-books
https://www.gadgetreview.com/ai-companies-are-still-buying-up-old-books-by-the-pallet-then-shredding-them
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xUYOHN66h0I
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0zEpyFMpj5g
https://www.techbrew.com/stories/2026/01/28/anthropic-ai-books-lawsuit
royal prerogative publishing privilege
https://commonplacefacts.com/2026/01/18/is-the-king-james-bible-copyrighted/
https://commonplacefacts.com/2026/01/18/is-the-king-james-bible-copyrighted/
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/K3Fb6nd1xeM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCaLf7fA07w
STANDING FOR TRUTH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByeJgJXW9Ek
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