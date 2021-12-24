ZUCKER SILENT: CNN Top Boss Still Refusing to Address Pedophile Tapper Producer Rick Saleeby

23.12.2021CNN Top Boss STILL REFUSING to Address Employment Status of Jake Tapper's Producer Following Horrifying AllegationsAs you saw a few days ago, Project Veritas released a video featuring an interview with a whistleblower who had photos and video that exposed CNN producer, Rick Saleeby. The evidence presented by the whistleblower showed Saleeby fantasizing about engaging in sexual acts with his fiancé’s young daughter.CNN has had plenty of time to address this issue. But sadly, they’ve completely ignored it publicly so far. CNN president, Jeff Zucker, hasn’t said a SINGLE WORD about this devastating matter.Project Veritas is seeking answers.It's time for CNN to come forward and tell the public exactly what it thinks of its producer’s sexual fantasies about his fiancé’s underage daughter.The network has said NOTHING about Saleeby’s actions.Do they not care about the actions of their producer and how it might have affected this minor girl? By their silence, are they condoning this behavior?Contact the following people from CNN and DEMAND ANSWERS:Barbara Levin@BarbLevin4Matt Dornic@mdornicJonathan Hawkins@jonathanhCNNAlison Rudnick@ARudnickHLNOliver Darcy@oliverdarcyCNN Communications@CNNPRStay Tuned,JamesZUCKER SILENT: CNN Top Boss Still Refusing to Address Tapper Producer Rick Saleeby137,488 views Dec 23, 2021Project Veritas - 1.41M subscribers