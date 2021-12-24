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ZUCKER SILENT: CNN Top Boss Still Refusing to Address Pedophile Tapper Producer Rick Saleeby
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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160 views • December 24, 2021
23.12.2021
CNN Top Boss STILL REFUSING to Address Employment Status of Jake Tapper's Producer Following Horrifying Allegations

As you saw a few days ago, Project Veritas released a video featuring an interview with a whistleblower who had photos and video that exposed CNN producer, Rick Saleeby. The evidence presented by the whistleblower showed Saleeby fantasizing about engaging in sexual acts with his fiancé’s young daughter.

CNN has had plenty of time to address this issue. But sadly, they’ve completely ignored it publicly so far. CNN president, Jeff Zucker, hasn’t said a SINGLE WORD about this devastating matter.

Project Veritas is seeking answers.

It's time for CNN to come forward and tell the public exactly what it thinks of its producer’s sexual fantasies about his fiancé’s underage daughter.

The network has said NOTHING about Saleeby’s actions.

Do they not care about the actions of their producer and how it might have affected this minor girl? By their silence, are they condoning this behavior?

Contact the following people from CNN and DEMAND ANSWERS:

Barbara Levin
@BarbLevin4
[email protected]

Matt Dornic
@mdornic
[email protected]

Jonathan Hawkins
@jonathanhCNN
[email protected]

Alison Rudnick
@ARudnickHLN
[email protected]

Oliver Darcy
@oliverdarcy
[email protected]

CNN Communications
@CNNPR

Stay Tuned,
James

ZUCKER SILENT: CNN Top Boss Still Refusing to Address Tapper Producer Rick Saleeby
137,488 views Dec 23, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.41M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQLXesFRxLc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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