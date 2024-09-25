BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Question: Can an individual who made a confession of faith cease to believe?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
165 followers
20 views • 7 months ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-can-individual-who-made-confession-faith-cease-believe

More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible


Question: I’ve read your Q&A on eternal security, but I’m still left with this nagging question: Can an individual who made a confession of faith in Christ come to a place where he ceases to believe? Don’t we have examples of this in the parable of the sower and the seed in Matthew 13?


Response: In the parable of the sower (Matthew 13:18-23), we are given examples of those who have opportunity for salvation. We believe the first example represents almost everyone in the world because no one leaves this world without being presented, in some compelling way, the hope of salvation. As Romans 1:20 states, “They are without excuse.” The analogy indicates that many are hardened against believing the gospel. The second example tells us that some will show a superficial interest in the gospel, but it won’t last long. The third example relates to those who try to make the gospel fit their hope of salvation, which is manmade and worldly. In examples one through three, the people did not believe the gospel. Only example four presents an individual who truly believes the gospel and receives eternal life. Such a person then demonstrates (not gains) the reality of full salvation by showing some degree of growth and fruitfulness in Christ.


Your question, “Can an individual who made a confession of faith in Christ come to a place where he ceases to believe?” is answered by the above. If the “confession” fits one, two, or three, the person never truly believed (1 John 2:19). It can’t fit in example four because, in express contrast to the others, there is no allowance made for ceasing to believe.


If maintaining our faith for salvation were dependent on us alone, none could be saved. But in fact it is dependent upon the only One who could save us and the only One who can keep us. For various reasons, we may waver in our faith and have times of little fruitfulness, but sustaining our eternal security is something only God in Christ can do.


biblechristianberean callta mcmahon
