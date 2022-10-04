Haiti’s uprising against the country’s U.S.-backed President Ariel Henry has entered its 7th week. Masses of workers and peasants continue demanding action to decrease soaring costs of living and fuel prices, which were hiked upon an IMF recommendation to slash subsidies.
◾️The U.S. is pushing to increase international funding to the Haitian police which has been ruthlessly repressing protesters and caused several deaths, although there is no official tally of the total death toll.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.