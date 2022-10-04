Create New Account
Haiti’s Uprising Against the Country’s U.S. Backed President Ariel Henry has entered its 7th Week.
Haiti’s uprising against the country’s U.S.-backed President Ariel Henry has entered its 7th week. Masses of workers and peasants continue demanding action to decrease soaring costs of living and fuel prices, which were hiked upon an IMF recommendation to slash subsidies.


◾️The U.S. is pushing to increase international funding to the Haitian police which has been ruthlessly repressing protesters and caused several deaths, although there is no official tally of the total death toll.


