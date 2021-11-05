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WAR PREP: Shorten Your Supply Chain Immediately! - Start a VICTORY GARDEN
New Patriot
New Patriot
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406 views • November 05, 2021

WAR PREP: FOOD: Shorten your supply chains immediately! You are in this for the long haul. Start a victory garden NOW. The food supply chain is being weaponized to drive you into “mark of the beast” compliance. Transhuman biotech and “vaccines” to be forced into the mainstream food supply. To participate effectively in an overcoming resistance movement, you will need to take personal responsibility for your food. Fight for your humanity and defend the image of God, which you have been created in. Start a VICTORY GARDEN now! NEITHER YOU, NOR PROFESSIONAL GROWERS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO SYNTHETIC FERTILIZERS AS SUPPLY CHAINS COLLAPSE. The basics of fertilizer - NPK = Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium Nitrogen - Use crop rotation and cover-cropping Phosphorus - Use manure Potassium - Use wood ash Here is a short video on the damaging effects of synthetic fertilizer, the destruction of biology in the soil, and the resulting crops that are perpetually sick due to malnutrition (thus creating the demand for pesticides and spraying), and the lack of vital trace minerals in today's food crops: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ugaL6wsXME Learn about the nitrogen cycle and how it is that synthetic (petroleum) fertilizers destroy soil organisms and produce dead, depleted soil: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8qTRBc8Bws You will need fertilizer, but you will need to learn about living soil, mycorrhizal fungi, healthy soil bacteria, and living soil. Feed the soil, and you will produce healthy food. Get started NOW. People will learn very soon that food does not originate from the grocery store. Put yourself in a position to overcome.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ugaL6wsXME&t=460s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBg1ND5X3tA&t=290s
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=the+original+victory+garden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgRwtMGcNe4&list=PLEA7BA330871366B8How synthetic fertilizers can significantly increase your harvest, but, by circumventing the natural process of converting atmospheric nitrogen (unusable to the plants) to amonium, and then to nitrates, and then to nitrates, they kill the soil biology, and that process, create plants that are prone to sickness and disease, hence creating the demand for pesticides, which, in turn, create the need for more fertilizers:  (1982) PHC Film: Soil is a living organism - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sso4UWObxXg&t=49s

BACK TO EDEN GARDENING - ALSO A COMMENT ON GENESIS:  (1985) Back To Eden Gardening Documentary Film - How to Grow a Regenerative Organic Garden - YouTube


Keywords
foodgardensurvivalwarhyperinflationundergroundglobal currency resetsupply chain
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