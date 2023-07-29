CHINA'S FAILED ONE-CHILD POLICY HORROR IS THE GLOBALIST PLAN FOR THE WORLD

THE DISTURBING PICTURE OF INTENT IS OBVIOUS
‘One Child Nation’ Exposes the Tragic Consequences of Chinese Population Control - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdkHA_-xryk
SALVO Article -
https://salvomag.com/post/chinas-one-child-hangover-its-worse-than-you-think
Why China's population is shrinking -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmehUgOy5ok
For one Chinese mother, the one child policy is a horror that must end
https://www.asianews.it/news-en/For-one-Chinese-mother,-the-one-child-policy-is-a-horror-that-must-end-27127.html
Hundreds of Millions of Girls Killed in China, Where Are the Feminists?
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/28/hundreds-of-millions-of-girls-killed-in-china-where-are-the-feminists/
Mirrored - Remarque88
