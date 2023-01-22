Quietness For Moral Action - The Importance In Presence & Observation

Clearing the mind does not mean you are open to manipulation. Leave room for nature. Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #quiet #clarity #serenity #tranquility #peace #peaceful #noneresistance #pacifism #morality #morals #presence #observation #meditation #quietlife #quietness

