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A BRIEF HISTORY OF CHEMICAL WEAPONS
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40 views • October 03, 2021
Chemical weapons can be both powerful and terrifying. From the chemical-soaked battlefields in WWI, to cities in Syria, here is a look at their role in the last 100 years of modern warfare. WAKE UUUUUUUUPPPPPPPP PEOPLE THE SAME THING IS STILL GOING ON.
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