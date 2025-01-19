2025 YEAR OF THE ROPE / USA & CANADA ENEMY WITHIN EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live Stream January 16th 2025
Emergency Communication is for USA & Canada
Treason, Genocide, Liars Within Must Be Stopped
Humanity is done if we don't stop these Evil People shown once again
This video shows the world WHO and HOW to stop it.
Christopher James light to this world is like no other
Anyone Believing In Trump is a glorified idiot a retard of epic proportions.
No one is coming to save us... not Military, Police, Politicians or Courts especially maggot BAR Members
All of these actors are corrupt ignorant of law their treason is out in the open
If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.
This must stop 2025 is going to be horrific if not stopped
Call goes out to the world we have massive death and destruction occurring in all countries and genocide.
Covid 19 was a lie PROVEN .. it never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it
THIS IS THE LIGHT FOR OUR WORLD
DOWNLOAD SHARE EVIDENCE FAR AND WIDE PEOPLE MUST ACT
NEVER GIVE UP WE MUST FIGHT NOW WITH TRUTH
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION
ALL GOVERNMENT ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world
God Speed and God Bless