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Big Pharma top scientist admits immunity HAS to have spread by now, and testing is too sensitive
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19 views • November 17, 2020
I've made strong claims and emphases with my last few videos. But I've back them up, either with exact references, or by thinking through the most basic of biological facts, or both. Here's a follow-up of someone with GIANT credentials saying most of what I've been saying.
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