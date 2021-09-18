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VAERS SCANDAL BOMBSHELL ON THE HIGHWIRE 09/16/2021
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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270 views • September 18, 2021
Clipped from Highwire’s latest episode #233 Exclusive Interview with Respected Hospitalist PA Exposes Potential Massive Fraud on the Frontlines 09/16/2021; I also include video evidence of my VAERS official submission and formal response from VAERS.
An additional VAERS scam is altering or changing and omitting details of original submissions. They even add diagnosis that were not reported and simply do not exist! The scandal is a straight cover-up of a global genocide.

The biggest scam of all however the Highwire has even failed to recognize or at least mention is that ONLY INITIAL reports are published to the surfs, follow-up encounters, work-ups, or reports, etc. will NOT be made public or published!

Official CDC explanation of initial report only: https://i.imgur.com/oQkcYPR.jpg

Original Source and credit: https://thehighwire.com/watch/
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vaccinesnwodepopulationcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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