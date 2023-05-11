Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Global Genedrive Genocide GGG 666 bbb
79 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published a day ago |

Gene drive - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns

Gene drive - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

http://web.archive.org/web/20160121141003/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive

Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics

New Modified RNA (ModRNA) Cancer Jab Will Also Destroy Your Immune System & How is ModRNA Created?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFqxCqAtCUWL/

Gene Drive Organisms | ETC Group

https://etcgroup.org/content/gene-drive-organisms

Driven to Extinction | ETC Group

https://etcgroup.org/content/driven-extinction

Gene Drive organisms: Destructive and Uncontrollable | ETC Group

https://etcgroup.org/content/gene-drive-organisms-destructive-and-uncontrollable

Civil Society Denounces the Release of GM mosquitoes in Burkina Faso | ETC Group

https://etcgroup.org/content/civil-society-denounces-release-gm-mosquitoes-burkina-faso

170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group

https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930

Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/

CRISPR-Cas9 editing of the arginine–vasopressin V1a receptor produces paradoxical changes in social behavior in Syrian hamsters | PNAS

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2121037119

Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHgGnHlvhB0

Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine

https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/

Massive Israeli Study Comes to Bombshell Conclusion About Natural COVID Immunity

https://www.westernjournal.com/massive-israeli-study-comes-bombshell-conclusion-natural-covid-immunity/

Omicron Variant May End Up Saving Lives - WSJ

https://www.wsj.com/articles/omicron-variant-may-end-up-saving-lives-infection-antibodies-spread-sick-covid-19-coronavirus-hospitalization-death-vaccine-11641153969

Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations At 400 PPM Are Still Dangerously Low For Life On Earth

https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/

Life on Earth was nearly doomed by too little CO2 – Watts Up With That?

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/06/30/life-on-earth-was-nearly-doomed-by-too-little-co2/

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine | Bill Gates

https://www.gatesnotes.com/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine

Punching and Electroporation for Enhanced Transdermal Drug Delivery

https://www.thno.org/v08p3688.htm

Different electroporation delivery devices. Schematic v | Open-i

https://openi.nlm.nih.gov/detailedresult?img=PMC4313101_cevr-4-1-g001&req=4

COVID-19 Mortality Risk Correlates Inversely with Vitamin D3 Status, and a Mortality Rate Close to Zero Could Theoretically Be Achieved at 50 ng/mL 25(OH)D3: Results of a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8541492/

91 Scientific Studies prove Naturally Acquired Immunity provides better protection than the Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2021/10/23/91-studies-prove-natural-immunity-is-better-than-covid-19-vaccines/

42 Ghz. study: [Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity] - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/

Gene mapping - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_mapping

This new genome map tries to capture all human genetic variation | MIT Technology Review

https://www.technologyreview.com/2023/05/10/1072857/this-new-genome-map-tries-to-capture-all-human-genetic-variation/

Internet of bodies Internet of humans Interbody Nano Network IOB IOH INN IMPORTANT! SPREAD! PREVENT GLOBAL GENEDRIVE GENOCIDE!

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Internet-of-bodies-Internet-of-humans-Interbody-Nano-Network-IOB-IOH-INN-IMPORTANT!-SPREAD!-PREVENT-GLOBAL-GENEDRIVE-GENOCIDE!:c

Keywords
vaccinetechnologygenocideglobalcyber attackwhomark of the beastextinctionbill gates666gene editingmass murderbbbgene drivequantum dot tattoocbdcgggpandemic treatyreversal drivecrispr casmicroneedle patchimmunizing drive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket