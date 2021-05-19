© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JOSH ROGERS On Recording NAKED & Lucky Number 13
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 19, 2021
Singer, songwriter, guitarist & multi-instrumentalist talks about recording his debut album Naked & lucky number 13. See full video podcast on YouTube: Moonrunner Experience #4 | Josh Rogers: https://youtu.be/v__DQ3SGUEo
#iamjoshrogers Josh Rogers Links:
Website: http://www.iamjoshrogers.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVB-piGGROzPd9TQVay7ynQ
iamjoshrogers - naked - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW: https://youtu.be/06Hqw_p6nBc
Ditto: https://ditto.fm/naked-iamjoshrogers
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamjoshrogersmusic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamjoshrogers
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3YU1NlgJT3CddfWpab19wX
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJD...
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramama...
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
#iamjoshrogers Josh Rogers Links:
Website: http://www.iamjoshrogers.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVB-piGGROzPd9TQVay7ynQ
iamjoshrogers - naked - ALBUM RELEASE SHOW: https://youtu.be/06Hqw_p6nBc
Ditto: https://ditto.fm/naked-iamjoshrogers
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamjoshrogersmusic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamjoshrogers
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3YU1NlgJT3CddfWpab19wX
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJD...
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramama...
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.