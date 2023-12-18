Excess Death Destruction, But Let’s Blame Anything Except The YKW!

As the Luton Town soccer club captain joins the long list of sports field coronaries with his second heart attack, it’s getting more and more obvious where we’re headed. No matter how they try to normalise it… it’s NOT NORMAL folks, same goes for stroke events in children. And it certainly ain’t climate change either, so what could it be? Erm… Erm..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.