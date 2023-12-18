Create New Account
Excess Death Destruction, But Let’s Blame Anything Except The YKW!
The Frontline
2 Subscribers
73 views
Published 17 hours ago

As the Luton Town soccer club captain joins the long list of sports field coronaries with his second heart attack, it’s getting more and more obvious where we’re headed. No matter how they try to normalise it… it’s NOT NORMAL folks, same goes for stroke events in children. And it certainly ain’t climate change either, so what could it be? Erm… Erm.. 

vaccinesnewsbreaking newscovid 19excess deathsmyocarditisclot shotwarren thorntonthe frontline

