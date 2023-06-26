John Fredericks: The New Federal State of China is making great progress. People are starting to wake up

https://gettr.com/post/p2kf1ik812b

06/23/2023 John Fredericks, host of Outside The Beltway: We appreciate Nicole's yeoman’s work and courage. The New Federal State of China is making great progress. People are starting to wake up. We are starting to break through the state-run media, and see what the Chinese Communist Party is doing.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/23/2023 Outside The Beltway节目主持人约翰·弗雷德里克斯：感谢妮可的杰出工作和勇气，你们新中国联邦正在取得巨大进展。美国人民开始觉醒，打破国家控制的媒体的束缚，看清中共正在做的事情。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





