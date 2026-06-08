The Talmudic Cult Inside MAGA

JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy are both documented members of the Shabtai Society - Yale's secret society with unreported ties to the Epstein network, Israeli intelligence, and the BJP diaspora. This is the connection nobody in mainstream media will map out honestly.

In this episode of The Dossier, I break down the full picture: What the Shabtai Society is and why its membership list matters. JD Vance's Shabtai ties versus his America First branding — what his donor network actually reveals. Vivek Ramaswamy's membership and its connection to BJP and Israeli defense industry networks. The Indian government soft power overlap inside American elite institutions. And how the same Yale ecosystem that produced Shabtai produced the social infrastructure Epstein used to build his influence and blackmail operation.

Tucker Carlson has been pulling on the JD Vance thread. Candace Owens has been asking who's really running the Trump administration. Nick Fuentes and the Groypers called the Vivek connection early. Now it's time to connect every dot in one place — with sourced material, documented connections, and the honest breakdown you're not getting anywhere else.The society is real. The memberships are documented. The connections are there. And this conversation isn't going away.

⏱️ TIMESTAMPS



00:00 – Cold Open



01:34 - Intro



03:34 - Shabtai & Vivek Ramaswamy

13:30 - Shabtai Donors



20:00 - Recap & Explanation



23:15 - Who is Ben Gvir



28:21 - The MEGA group & Epstein

35:00 - Outro

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Mirrored - Will Sexton

Thanks to John M for Link

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