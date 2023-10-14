Create New Account
BREAKING NEWS Israeli Genocide of Palestinians Happening Now! 13th October 2023 (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1902 Subscribers
77 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Black Power Media at:-

https://youtu.be/MZYLZ2wPeao?si=V-_VvEwQv6TLO8_r

Oct 13, 2023 #Israel #Palestine #EYL#Palestine #Israel #Genocide


Adam Horowitz, Executive Editor Of Mondoweiss

Israel is preparing to commit genocide

https://mondoweiss.net/2023/10/israel-is-preparing-to-commit-genocide/


FULL #EYL PLAYLIST:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7_X-VeroWRuZ3aaE___qxIt3w67NvXRo


BarterBuild Think Tank



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOamUJv6FvEMAVY5W7aj8RQ


Diallo Kenyatta



https://www.youtube.com/c/DialloKenyatta


Jared A. Ball is a Professor of Communication and Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD. and author of The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power (Palgrave, 2020, 2nd Edition NOW AVAILABLE!). Ball is also host of the podcast “iMiXWHATiLiKE!”, co-founder of Black Power Media which can be found at BlackPowerMedia.org, and his decades of journalism, media, writing, and political work can be found at http://www.imixwhatilike.org


____________

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/blackpowermedia

SUPPORT: https://www.blackpowermedia.org/donate

WEBSITE: https://www.blackpowermedia.org/​​​

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BlackPowerMedi1​​​

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/black.power.media/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Blackpowermedia

DISCORD: https://discord.gg/TDP9a4f5Ez

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket