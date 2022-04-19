PREMISSION TO BREATHE FREELY, SIR?

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Amazing Polly
Congrats, they dropped the mask mandates, you got the permission you waited for. What happens when they take it away? Use this time to switch sides in this war between Truth and Lies! To send a gift, please go to my web site here: https://amazingpolly.net/ Thank you!
#masks #airlines #tyranny #rant #amazingpolly