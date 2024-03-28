Create New Account
The US - Godfather Of ISIS?
While Washington firmly pins blame for the Crocus City Hall attack on ISIS, apparently shielding Ukraine from accusations, RT reveals how Islamic State's targets over the last few years have raised some interesting questions…

Mirrored - RT India

Keywords
ciausaisismoscow attack

