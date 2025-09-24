💬The USA is ready today to completely replace the supply of Russian gas and oil products to Europe — the country's Energy Secretary Chris Wright

But - "The US is not ready for unilateral tightening of sanctions against Russia"

Cynthia... I think that's the impossible dream? He must be counting on getting Venezuela's oil?

Adding, there was a funny video, but was silent and couldn't post. Here's the text:

White House Unveils "Presidential Walk of Fame"

The Trump administration today debuted a new "Presidential Walk of Fame" display along the West Wing Colonnade, featuring gold-framed portraits of all U.S. presidents.

Except Biden. (he is an auto-pen photo) 🤣