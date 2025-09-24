© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💬The USA is ready today to completely replace the supply of Russian gas and oil products to Europe — the country's Energy Secretary Chris Wright
But - "The US is not ready for unilateral tightening of sanctions against Russia"
Cynthia... I think that's the impossible dream? He must be counting on getting Venezuela's oil?
Adding, there was a funny video, but was silent and couldn't post. Here's the text:
White House Unveils "Presidential Walk of Fame"
The Trump administration today debuted a new "Presidential Walk of Fame" display along the West Wing Colonnade, featuring gold-framed portraits of all U.S. presidents.
Except Biden. (he is an auto-pen photo) 🤣