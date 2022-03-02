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Roger Stone Makes Bold Prediction On Biden’s First State Of The Union Address
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170 views • March 02, 2022
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Roger Stone of http://stonefamilyfund.com joins Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to make his bold predictions on Biden's first State of the Union Address.
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar with Insurance You Can Eat!
Roger Stone of http://stonefamilyfund.com joins Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to make his bold predictions on Biden's first State of the Union Address.
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar with Insurance You Can Eat!
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