RARE ANIMAL SIGHTING — “Threatened Wolverine Captured on Video in Oregon

Apr 16, 2023
Video captured by Adrian Quetschke shows a wolverine crossing Highway 20 in Oregon on April 6. Wolverines are classified as threatened, however, two more sightings occurred last month in Oregon, the first confirmed sightings outside the wolverines' habitat in the Wallowa Mountains in over 30 years. #shorts
