Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RARE ANIMAL SIGHTING — “Threatened Wolverine Captured on Video in Oregon
175 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

Breitbart


Apr 16, 2023


Video captured by Adrian Quetschke shows a wolverine crossing Highway 20 in Oregon on April 6. Wolverines are classified as threatened, however, two more sightings occurred last month in Oregon, the first confirmed sightings outside the wolverines' habitat in the Wallowa Mountains in over 30 years. #shorts


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKnXhCSX-ns/

Keywords
oregonthreatenedanimalswolverinehighway 20

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket